'No plans... yet' - Bayern Munich chief responds to David Alaba return talk as defender has eye on World Cup spot amid Real Madrid struggles
Alaba’s Madrid struggles and Bayern's response to return talk
Alaba’s departure from Bayern in 2021 marked the end of a 13-year era defined by leadership and two trebles. But his move to Madrid has unfolded very differently from what many expected. Though he arrived at the Bernabeu as a Champions League-winning, world-class defender expected to anchor Madrid’s back line, a succession of serious injuries halted his momentum. A ruptured ACL in December 2023 ruled him out for over a year, followed by calf and meniscus issues that limited him to just 14 appearances in the 2024-25 season. At 33, these setbacks have reduced his pace and rhythm, making it difficult for him to consistently influence games in either centre-back or left-back roles.
Yet despite Alaba’s struggles, he remains a crucial figure for Austria, serving as captain, advisor, and unofficial player-coach during their World Cup qualification run. When asked whether Bayern could consider a reunion, Freund acknowledged Alaba’s legacy but was firm in his response: “There are no plans yet.”
Freund praises Ralf Ragnicks impact in Austria's World Cup return
Freund expanded on Alaba’s and Ralf Ragnicks value to Austrian football and why Alaba remains so influential even during long injury spells in his conversation with Sky Sports. Austria have qualified for next year's World Cup after a 1-1 draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina, making a return after 28 years.
“Bayern fans know David and how important he was for the team. Off the pitch, he’s a really good guy who does a lot of integration work both on and off the field. The last few months and a year and a half haven’t been easy for him because he’s been injured a lot. But he’s always been there, even at the European Championship, supporting the team from the bench. He’s an important contact person for the coach, for this team, for the captain. He’s currently a very important factor as a player-coach,” said Freund.
Alaba's contract with Los Blancos expires in 2026. The club management is open to negotiating his departure if a suitable offer arrives, especially from teams in Saudi Arabia, as they aim to refresh the defensive lineup and free up salary space.
He also spoke on former coach Ragnick and Austria's qualification: "Austria hadn't been there for 28 years, so it's something special. The whole country was eagerly anticipating it. The team deserved it. They're playing fantastic football and have great energy. Ralf is doing a really good job. It was close at the end, but all the more emotional for it. All of Austria was in a state of euphoria. A really cool story. I'm personally happy for everyone involved because I know many of them. It's a really good story and it's good for Austrian football."
Alaba’s successor Upamecano and his renewal complications
Munich moved quickly after Alaba’s exit in 2021, identifying Dayot Upamecano as the long-term defensive pillar. Signed from RB Leipzig, the Frenchman has since grown into a central figure for Vincent Kompany, offering pace, aggression, recovery speed and strong distribution from the back. Under Kompany’s modern, proactive system, Upamecano has become indispensable, consistently starting in major Bundesliga and Champions League fixtures as Bayern maintain an unbeaten run across competitions this season.
However, Bayern now face a delicate situation regarding his future. Upamecano’s contract expires in June 2026, and while both sides are eager to agree on an extension, negotiations have hit obstacles, primarily over the signing bonus he is demanding. Bayern, working under stricter wage-structure guidelines, have been hesitant to meet the financial terms, even as major clubs such as Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool monitor the situation closely. Club president Herbert Hainer insists the defender is happy in Munich and enjoys an excellent relationship with Kompany, but if no deal is reached by January 2026, Bayern risk losing him on a free.
Bayern prepare for Arsenal showdown amid unbeaten run
The Bavarians enter one of the biggest tests of their season as they prepare for a high-stakes Champions League clash against Arsenal. Kompany’s side has been in formidable form, unbeaten across Bundesliga and European competition thanks to a blend of defensive solidity and fluid attacking transitions. Their away victory over Chelsea and competitive showing against PSG highlight a team capable of handling elite opposition, but the Arsenal test brings its own challenges. Mikel Arteta’s side have been equally impressive, boasting one of Europe’s best defensive records and a structured, possession-driven style that demands total concentration.
Freund acknowledged the magnitude of the match, noting that games between Europe’s top two form teams “don’t happen often.” While Bayern’s immediate focus remains on domestic fixtures, the squad is well aware of the importance of the trip to London.
