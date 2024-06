‘No.1 in history’ Cristiano Ronaldo wins another award! Record-shattering CR7 lands top prize in Saudi Pro League at the end of 50-goal season Cristiano RonaldoSaudi Pro LeagueAl Nassr FC

Cristiano Ronaldo has another award for his collection, with Al-Nassr seeing the “No.1 in history” named Saudi Pro League Player of the Month for May.