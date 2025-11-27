+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Nicolas Jackson Chelsea 2025Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

'Sometimes things don't go as they should' - Nicolas Jackson sends message to Chelsea after completing Bayern Munich loan move

Nicolas Jackson has sent a message to Chelsea for the first time since completing his loan move to Bayern Munich on deadline day. Bayern agreed a deal with the Blues for the Senegalese striker to join on an initial season-long loan with an obligation to buy next summer for £56 million (€64.5m/$76m). Jackson was linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge after falling out of favour under Enzo Maresca.

  • Jackson sent a message to Chelsea
  • Completed deadline day loan move to Bayern
  • Fell out of favour under Maresca
  • WHAT HAPPENED?

    Jackson's move was initially in jeopardy after the Blues told Bayern they could not proceed with the transfer after Liam Delap suffered a hamstring injury in their 2-0 Premier League victory over Fulham on August 30. The striker and his agent, who had already reached Munich for a medical, were adamant about completing the switch. Chelsea eventually recalled Marc Guiu from his loan spell at Sunderland, which allowed the Senegal international to sign for the Bundesliga giants. 

    WHAT JACKSON SAID

    Jackson has now spoken about his former club, as he told Tuttosport, "[There were] very strong emotions, but not for the reasons you might think. I was simply very happy to sign for one of the biggest clubs in the world, to discover another league and other great players.

    "At the same time, I was a little sad to leave Chelsea, my teammates, and the fans. I experienced so many strong emotions there: we won the Conference League and the Club World Cup. Now I’m 100 per cent focused on my new project and I can’t wait to experience the incredible atmosphere at the Allianz Arena."

  • THE BIGGER PICTURE

    The 24-year-old further claimed that he does not hold any grudge against former boss Enzo Maresca, as he added: "Football is full of cycles. Sometimes things don’t go as they should, and that’s part of the game. I respect Maresca. I learned a lot from him. He has his own ideas and style. I just needed something different at this stage of my career. I have no regrets, just gratitude for my time at Chelsea."

    WHAT NEXT FOR JACKSON?

    The ex-Chelsea star could make his debut for Bayern Munich on September 13 as the German champions take on Hamburger SV in a Bundesliga clash.

