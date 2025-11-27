'Sometimes things don't go as they should' - Nicolas Jackson sends message to Chelsea after completing Bayern Munich loan move

Jackson has now spoken about his former club, as he told Tuttosport, "[There were] very strong emotions, but not for the reasons you might think. I was simply very happy to sign for one of the biggest clubs in the world, to discover another league and other great players.

"At the same time, I was a little sad to leave Chelsea, my teammates, and the fans. I experienced so many strong emotions there: we won the Conference League and the Club World Cup. Now I’m 100 per cent focused on my new project and I can’t wait to experience the incredible atmosphere at the Allianz Arena."