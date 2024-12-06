'Bring whoever you want!' - Nicolas Jackson told to challenge Chelsea over Victor Osimhen transfer interest as young Blues forward finally finds feet at Stamford Bridge
Former Chelsea star Gus Poyet has urged Nicolas Jackson to challenge the Blues over their alleged pursuit of Victor Osimhen.
- Poyet motivated Jackson to elevate his level
- Challenge Chelsea over their Osimhen interest
- Blues linked with a move for Napoli loanee