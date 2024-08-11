Spain v England: Final - UEFA EURO 2024Getty Images Sport
Aditya Gokhale

Nico Williams wants Barcelona! Spanish side confident of signing Euro 2024 hero after he makes huge future decision

BarcelonaAthletic ClubLaLigaChampions LeagueTransfers

Barcelona have reportedly found new confidence in their race to sign Spain and Athletic Club star Nico Williams.

  • Barcelona continue hunt for Williams
  • Athletic Club star to 'say yes' to Catalans
  • Preparing departure of several squad players
