Is Nico Williams getting nervous? Winger wants registration guarantee from Barcelona as he hopes to avoid Dani Olmo situation after €58m release clause is triggered

Nico Williams has reportedly asked for a registration guarantee from Barcelona before completing his move from Athletic Club. The Blaugrana are closing in on a deal for the winger, with club president Joan Laporta already confirming that Barcelona will pay the player's €58 million (£49m$67m) release clause. The Spaniard has also made up his mind to join the Catalan side.