Nico Williams sends out message to Lamine Yamal and Barcelona team-mates as Spain star eyes summer move to Hansi Flick's side
Nico Williams has already signalled his intentions of leaving Athletic Club and joining his Spanish team-mates at Barcelona in private conversations.
- Barca reignite pursuit of Nico Williams
- Has already told his Spanish team-mates at Barca that he wants to join
- Athletic Club want to renew winger's contract