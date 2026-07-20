Nico Williams dedicates Spain's World Cup triumph to 'idol' Neymar after 'beautiful' final win over Argentina

A heated final under the baking sun swung heavily in the victors' favour just before the additional period, with Enzo Fernandez dismissed for a reckless challenge on Pau Cubarsi. The breakthrough finally arrived at the start of the second period of extra time when Williams surged down the flank to cushion a brilliant header into the path of former Manchester City forward Ferran Torres, who swept home a clinical finish. Williams himself had actually found the net earlier in the match, only for the strike to be chalked off for Mikel Merino’s foul on Nicolas Otamendi.