From unsung hero to lethal weapon: Nico O'Reilly has become key to Man City's quadruple bid - and England starting role at the World Cup is now surely secured

The 20-year-old boyhood City fan from north Manchester was an unlikely candidate to become so instrumental to the team's resurgence for three key reasons.

O'Reilly was a homegrown player, and they rarely get many consistent opportunities in the City first team beyond the obvious examples of Phil Foden and Rico Lewis. He also suffered a serious ankle injury at the crucial stage of his development, forcing him to undergo surgery and miss the bulk of the 2023-24 campaign.

O'Reilly eventually came into the first team as a makeshift left-back and, in his own words, was learning on the job after spending most of his youth career as an attacking midfielder. You wouldn't have known that from watching him, though, and after nailing down that defensive role for 12 months, he has now begun to produce even more impressive displays in a more natural role.