Nico O'Reilly opens up on brutally honest Pep Guardiola lesson that helped make him a Man City superstar

Breaking into the Manchester City first team is arguably one of the toughest challenges in world football, requiring far more than just natural technical ability. The transition from youth-team prospect to established senior star demands immense tactical discipline, mental fortitude, and a willingness to adapt to the most rigorous coaching standards in the modern game.

For O'Reilly, that journey culminated in a sensational breakout campaign last season, a run of form that earned him the prestigious PFA Young Player of the Year award, with the 21-year-old left-back firmly cementing his status as one of Europe's most exciting young defenders.

However, his path to stardom under former manager Guardiola was not without its hurdles, requiring a stark reality check to elevate his game to an elite standard.