Game recognises game! NFL & Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes shouts out Temwa Chawinga as KC Current star breaks Sam Kerr's NWSL goal record with unstoppable strike NWSL T. Chawinga Women's football S. Kerr Kansas City Current

NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes has given a shout out to Temwa Chawinga after seeing her break an NWSL goal record with KC Current.