Neymar to see 'miracle doctor' in bid to overcome injury and make Brazil's World Cup squad
Neymar's late resurgence at Santos
In his final four games for Santos at the business end of the Brazilian Serie A season, Neymar scored five goals and provided one assist as his boyhood club won their last three matches of the campaign and successfully saved relegation. The late resurgence included a hat-trick for the Brazil icon, which came in Santos' 3-0 win over Juventude.
However, Neymar is still recovering from his chronic injury issues and is now planning to work on his condition to get fully fit and earn a recall in the Brazil squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup next summer.
Neymar to consult 'miracle doctor'
Neymar will soon undergo a partial arthroscopic meniscectomy on his left knee. ESPN further reports that the 33-year-old will soon consult a famous Brazilian physiotherapist, Eduardo Santos, who is known as 'Dr. Miracle' for his ability to treat patients in record time, often using unconventional methods.
Graduated from PUC (Pontifical Catholic University) in Belo Horizonte, Santos holds a master's and doctorate in sports medicine, and for years, he headed the medical department of Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG. He has also worked at Vitesse in the Netherlands and Zenit in Russia.
Some of his high-profile patients include Hulk, Oscar, Philippe Coutinho and, more recently, Manchester United's Matheus Cunha and Vanderson. Santos is currently in England, working closely on the recovery of Fulham star Rodrigo Muniz. In 2015, after former Brazilian defender David Luiz was ruled out for eight to 10 weeks, Santos miraculously made him play his next match within 10 days.
Ancelotti's warning to Neymar
Despite Neymar working hard to regain his full fitness ahead of the World Cup, Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti recently issued a warning to all Selecao stars. The Italian coach said: "There are many players who are very good, I need to choose players that are 100%. It's not just Neymar, it could be [Real Madrid forward] Vinicius. If Vinicius is at 90%, I'll call up another player who is at 100%, because it's a team that has a very high level of competence, especially up front. Up front, we have really many good players."
He added: "If we talk about Neymar, we have to talk about other players. We have to think about Brazil, which can be with Neymar or without Neymar, with other players or without other players. The definitive list we will make after the FIFA date in March. I understand very well that they are very interested in Neymar, I want to clarify that we are in December, the World Cup is in June, I will choose the team that will go to the World Cup in May. If Neymar deserves to be, if he is well, better than someone else, he will play in the World Cup and period. I don't owe anyone a debt."
Neymar cast doubts on Santos future
After Santos' final game of the season, Neymar told reporters that he is not certain whether to continue at the club after his current deal expires in a few weeks. The Brazil star said: "I came for this, to try to help the best way I can. These have been tough weeks for me. I thank those who were with me to lift me up. If it weren't for them, I wouldn't have played these matches because of these injuries, this knee problem. I need to rest and then we will have this knee surgery. I do not know, really. I don’t know. I need some days now, I need to rest, disconnect then decide my future. For sure my priority always goes to Santos."
