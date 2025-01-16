The Rondo, Neymar Edition: Could the Brazilian star actually sign with Chicago Fire? Is he really MLS-bound? And what does this mean for Lionel Messi's Inter Miami?

GOAL US writers discuss Neymar to MLS reports, whether Chicago could be a good fit and impact for Miami

It appears that Neymar to MLS may no longer be the pipe dream it was once considered. The Brazilian has reportedly entered discussions with the Chicago Fire about a potential move, and while talks are very much preliminary, there is reason to believe that a MLS transfer could actually happen.

At this point, it is worth slamming on the brakes and thinking practically. Neymar would be immensely expensive. He makes hundreds of millions every year at his current club Al Hilal. Chicago, who are reportedly willing to break the bank to sign him, is reportedly only offering something around $20 million. And don't forget, there are other potential global destinations.

There also remain broader questions about his fit in the Windy City. Does Neymar really want to play in frigid temperatures? Has anyone told him how cold it is in Chicago? Furthermore, with Messi, Jordi Alba, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets all playing for Inter Miami, does it not make far more sense for him to play in South Florida?

Article continues below

It's all rather intriguing, with inevitable twists and turns to come. GOAL US writers break it all down in a Neymar-specific edition of... The Rondo.