Neymar sends message of support to Jamal Musiala after Bayern star stretchered off with horror injury against PSG

Jamal Musiala suffered a horrific injury during Saturday's Club World Cup quarter-final clash between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain. The German sensation had to be stretchered off the pitch after a painful collision with Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Brazil icon Neymar has sent a message of support to the midfielder as he wished him a speedy recovery.

  • Musiala suffered a horrific ankle injury against PSG
  • Neymar sent a message of support to the German
  • PSG beat Bayern 2-0
