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Neymar set to feature for Santos in crucial Copa do Brasil clash against Remo despite charity auction commitments
Neymar balances charity work with cup duties
Santos face a high-stakes trip to the Mangueirao Stadium in Belem this Tuesday, where their future in the Copa do Brasil will be decided against Remo. Head coach Cuca has received the green light to include Neymar in his plans, despite the forward’s busy off-field itinerary, as per ESPN Brasil.
While the rest of the Alvinegro Praiano squad is expected to arrive in Belem on Monday evening, Neymar will take a private flight to join his teammates on the morning of the match. The logistical challenge highlights the club's desire to have their talismanic figure present for a game that will determine who progresses to the quarter-finals of the prestigious domestic competition.
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Defensive blow for Cuca's side
Despite the positive news regarding their attacking spearhead, Santos are grappling with a significant injury concern in the heart of their defense. Starting center-back Lucas Verissimo has been ruled out of the second leg after picking up a muscular injury during the final moments of the first leg last Saturday.
The club has not yet released a specific timeline for Verissimo's return or the exact severity of the tear, but his absence is a confirmed blow for the visitors. In his place, Adonis Frias is widely expected to step into the starting eleven to partner Joao Ananias.
Tactical setup and probable lineup
With the aggregate score currently tied at 0-0, the pressure is on both sides to find a breakthrough. Cuca is expected to field a strong lineup, potentially featuring Gabriel Brazao in goal, supported by a back four of Igor Vinicius or Gabriel Menino, Adonis Frias, Joao Ananias, and Escobar.
The partnership between Neymar and Gabigol remains the focal point of the Santos attack, especially after a tense first leg where the latter faced whistles from sections of the home support. The tactical flexibility of players like Joao Schmidt and Gabriel Menino gives Cuca options off the bench should the match remain deadlocked.
- AFP
Transition and upcoming challenges
The match against Remo represents more than just a cup tie; it serves as a platform for Neymar to demonstrate his continued value to Santos following a difficult period physically. During the recent World Cup, Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti admitted he was frustrated that the forward could have prepared himself better during that lead-up period to ensure he was match-fit.
Following the conclusion of this round of 16 tie, Santos will immediately pivot back to league action against Athletico-PR on August 9. The club’s schedule remains relentless, with a home fixture against Macará on August 13.
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