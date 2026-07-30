'It was the right decision!' - Carlo Ancelotti defends Neymar World Cup call-up as Brazil legend officially retires from international football

The Italian coach acknowledged the challenges Neymar faced, particularly regarding his match fitness and a grade 2 calf strain that saw him miss the opening group stage fixtures against Morocco and Haiti. "I think he didn’t contribute on a technical level as it was hoped he could, because he couldn’t," Ancelotti told ESPN. "But, in terms of attitude, it was a very positive attitude. I have a lot of affection for him, I thanked him for his attitude, for his behavior, and I think it was the right decision to include him on the 26-man roster."

While the manager praised Neymar’s leadership and professionalism behind the scenes, he did not hide his disappointment regarding the star’s physical condition leading into the tournament.

"The only thing that bothered me is that Neymar could have prepared himself better during that lead-up period," Ancelotti added. "He could have been ready for game one instead of game four. That was the only disappointing part."