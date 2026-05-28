Neymar has a deadline! Brazil to make key decision after talisman suffers fresh calf injury upon joining Carlo Ancelotti's squad ahead of World Cup

The injury to Neymar’s right calf dominated the opening day of Brazil’s World Cup preparations at Granja Comary, throwing his tournament availability into further doubt. The CBF took extraordinary precautions, closing a local diagnostic centre to the public to ensure absolute privacy for the superstar's imaging scan, Globoreports. Despite Santos providing initial medical clearance, further tests confirmed a grade two oedema, sidelining the talisman from on-field training and rendering him highly unlikely to feature against Panama.

Rodrigo Lasmar, the national team's doctor, confirmed on Thursday: "Neymar arrived at Granja Comary yesterday, underwent all the medical exams, and we finished with an MRI, which identified a grade 2 muscle injury. The athlete is continuing treatment, and the expectation is that he will be cleared in two to three weeks."