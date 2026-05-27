AFP
'What's the problem?' - Neymar shuts down World Cup injury concerns after Brazil icon watches Santos' latest game from the stands
Icon dismisses injury fears
Neymar made a high-profile appearance at Vila Belmiro on Tuesday to watch Santos secure a vital 3-0 victory against Deportivo Cuenca in the Sudamericana. While his presence in the stands delighted the local supporters, the conversation quickly shifted toward his physical condition following a recent calf edema suffered in a match against Coritiba.
When asked by reporters how his calf was feeling ahead of joining up with the Brazil national team, the 34-year-old was typically blunt. "It's here, all intact," Neymar replied, as quoted by ESPN Brazil, dismissing any notion that he was currently struggling with a significant physical limitation.
- AFP
No 'problem' ahead of World Cup
The line of questioning continued as local media pressed the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star on whether the injury could pose a threat to his performance or availability for this summer's World Cup. Neymar, clearly unfazed by the scrutiny, offered a short and sharp retort to the gathered press.
"What's the problem?" the forward snapped back when asked if the calf could be a "problem" for the World Cup.
Specialised training plan
While Neymar remains publicly optimistic about his fitness, the Brazilian national team's medical staff are reportedly taking a more calculated approach. Carlo Ancelotti and his team are expected to implement a specialised training program for the talismanic attacker once he arrives at the Granja Comary training base in Teresopolis.
The medical department is operating with a level of caution, ensuring that the calf edema does not worsen during the high-intensity preparations for the tournament. Casemiro was the first squad member to report for duty on Tuesday, and Neymar is scheduled to follow suit on Wednesday to begin his individualised recovery and integration process.
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Counting down to the opener
Neymar enters this World Cup cycle having made 15 appearances for Santos so far this season, contributing six goals and four assists. He has featured in 10 of the club’s last 17 matches, showing flashes of brilliance that ultimately convinced Ancelotti to include him in the final squad for North America.
Brazil have two warm-up friendlies scheduled against Panama on May 31 and Egypt on June 6 before they kick off their World Cup campaign against Morocco on June 13. All eyes will be on Neymar to see if his confidence on the sidelines translates into match-winning performances on the pitch as the Selecao chase a sixth global title.