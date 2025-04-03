Next Wrexham with Premier League promotion target? Phil Taylor open to EFL adventure with Robbie Williams as darts legend discusses emulating Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney with A-list takeover at Port Vale
Port Vale may be next to get the A-list takeover treatment, with Phil Taylor and Robbie Williams open to making them the next Wrexham.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Hollywood supporters in North Wales
- Famous faces scattered across the EFL
- Potteries natives mulling over investment