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'Unacceptable behaviour!' - Memphis Depay declares war on Corinthians in furious statement after 'broken promises' over contract extension
Depay hits out at broken promises
Depay has reacted with fury after Corinthians officially announced they would not be renewing his contract, leaving the Dutch international without a club. Taking to social media, the 32-year-old expressed his deep frustration at what he perceives as a betrayal by the club's hierarchy, following a successful but injury-hit spell in Brazil.
In a pointed statement released on X, Depay said: "Very disappointed to read that Corinthians decided not to honour our agreement in place to extend my contract for 2 more years. This renewal was explicitly agreed upon by the president as well as the sporting, legal and financial department. Some people decided however to breach this engagement.
"I didn't want this situation and always respected the club throughout the process, but now I am forced to react strongly in order to preserve my interests. In the upcoming days I will speak publicly but rest assured that I will not leave this unacceptable behaviour unsanctioned."
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Financial stability cited as primary cause
Corinthians released their own lengthy statement to explain the situation, framing the exit as necessary to ensure the long-term survival of the institution. Despite the player's claims of a prior agreement, the club insisted that their current economic climate made it impossible to commit to the financial demands of a high-profile international star.
The club statement read: "Sport Club Corinthians Paulista has decided not to renew the contract of athlete Memphis Depay. This decision was taken solely and exclusively in consideration of the financial health of our institution, which demands rigorous balance and responsibility in the management of available resources.
"We would like to express our deep gratitude to player Memphis Depay and his entire team, who from the start of negotiations sought the best possible agreement."
A legacy of silverware in Brazil
During his time at the Neo Quimica Arena, Depay proved to be a pivotal figure when fit, helping the club secure three major trophies including Copa do Brasil. His impact was immediate upon his arrival in 2024, as he spearheaded a nine-match winning streak that transformed the club's fortunes.
Expanding on the decision, the club added: "We understand that the process extended beyond the traditional deadline, but this is mainly due to the fact that we are dealing with a distinguished athlete. The Board also recognises and values the tireless efforts of all the institution’s departments that worked to make the athlete’s stay feasible."
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Sustainability over sporting ambition
The saga is set to continue with a planned press conference featuring president Osmar Stabile, as Fernando Diniz's side looks to navigate the fallout from Depay’s explosive allegations. While the player is now looking for his next move, the Brazilian giants are bracing for potential legal or disciplinary action following Depay's promise to sanction their "unacceptable" conduct.
The club's final words on the matter emphasised the difficult nature of the call, stating: "Given Corinthians’ current and future financial obligations, it became clear that taking on a new commitment of this magnitude would not be compatible, at this moment, with the financial balance we need to preserve to ensure the institution’s sustainability. We recognise that this was a difficult decision, but undoubtedly necessary for the future of Sport Club Corinthians Paulista.
"We thank everyone for their understanding and will continue working so that Corinthians remains strong, solid, and victorious."
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