Newcastle's uphill battle! Magpies face serious challenge to convince Atalanta to part with 'unsellable' Giorgio Scalvini this summer
Newcastle United's hopes of landing Italian star Giorgio Scalvini have taken a big hit, with Atalanta firmly declaring the 21-year-old as "unsellable" this summer. Despite reports of contact from the Premier League side, no negotiations are taking place as the Serie A club shut the door on a potential exit for their star centre-back.
- Newcastle show interest in Scalvini
- Atalanta label Scalvini as 'unsellable'
