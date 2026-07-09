AFP
Newcastle complete £23m signing of teenage midfielder from Ajax
Magpies secure teenage prodigy
Newcastle have officially completed the transfer of young midfielder Steur from Dutch giants Ajax in a deal worth up to £23m. The talented player landed on Tyneside on Wednesday evening to undergo a medical before signing a long-term five-year contract until 2031. The club management moved swiftly to secure the signature of the teenager, whose performances skyrocketed in the Dutch top flight last season.
- AFP
Steur relishes dream move
The Netherlands youth international could not hide his delight after being officially unveiled as a new signing at St James' Park. Steur admitted that the opportunity to play in a competition as competitive as the Premier League is a childhood dream come true.
Speaking to the club's official website, Steur said: "It's an incredible feeling to be here. It's a giant club in the Premier League and it was always my dream to play in the best league in the world. I was at home at Ajax - I joined when I was seven and I leave with only good memories - but when a club like Newcastle comes for you, it's really hard to say no."
Howe praises elite upbringing
Manager Eddie Howe warmly welcomed the arrival of the Abdelhak Nouri Trophy winner, who follows in the footsteps of big names like Christian Eriksen and Rafael van der Vaart as the Ajax academy's brightest talent.
Howe stated: "We’re delighted to welcome Sean to Newcastle United - he’s a top young prospect that has already tasted Champions League and top-flight Dutch football. We see real potential in Sean and believe he has the characteristics to become a valuable player for us for years to come. That’s something we’re really excited by and look forward to working with him and helping him achieve his ambitions.
"Sean is an exciting addition to our squad. He’s had an excellent upbringing at Ajax, who have an outstanding track record of producing young players."
Meanwhile, the Amsterdam outfit also released an official statement to bid farewell to the player, who holds the record as Ajax's youngest-ever assist maker in the Champions League. The Johan Cruijff ArenA-based club added: "Ajax has thanked Steur for his years in Amsterdam and wished him much success with this next step in his career in the English Premier League."
- AFP
Dutch prospect awaits integration
The teenage midfielder, who ranked first among Eredivisie midfielders aged 18 or under for chances created and duel success, must now adapt to Howe's intense training ahead of the Premier League campaign. Steur's arrival provides a promising boost to a Newcastle midfield recently depleted by Sandro Tonali's departure to Tottenham Hotspur, while the club continues to monitor the remaining summer transfer window for further targets.
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