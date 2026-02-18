Goal.com
Newcastle player ratings vs Qarabag: Anthony Gordon the great! England star scores FOUR to continue love affair with Champions League as Magpies hit minnows for six to all-but secure last-16 spot

Newcastle all-but secured their place in the last 16 of the Champions League as Anthony Gordon scored four first-half goals in a dominant 6-1 win over Qarabag in Wednesday's play-off round first leg. The Magpies ran riot from minute one in Baku, and might even feel that they should have won by a heavier margin given the chances they created on the night.

Gordon gave Newcastle the lead inside three minutes as he ran onto Dan Burn's through-ball and slotted his effort into the bottom corner, and they were soon 2-0 up after Malick Thiaw climbed highest at the back post to head Kieran Trippier's searching cross into the net.

Qarabag goalkeeper Mateusz Kochalski stood tall to twice deny Gordon as well as Harvey Barnes, but he could do nothing about Gordon's penalty to make it three, the England international converting after Barnes' goal-bound shot was adjudged to have been blocked by a hand.

Gordon then completed his hat-trick seconds later after a defensive mix-up allowed him to take the ball round the 'keeper and finish into an empty net, and there was still time before the break for Gordon to score another spot-kick after he was fouled by Kochalski, taking his Champions League tally for the season to 10.

Qarabag did pull one back early in the second half when Elvin Jafarguliyev's angled drive beat Nick Pope and looked the more likely to score again, only for substitute Jacob Murphy to end any hopes of an unlikely comeback when his shot from 20 yards went in via a deflection.

GOAL rates Newcastle's players from the Tofiq Bahramov Stadium...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Nick Pope (5/10):

    A spectator for most of the night, he will be upset at how Jafarguliyev's strike beat him given how close the full-back's shot was to him.

    Kieran Trippier (7/10):

    Superb cross for Thiaw's goal as he caused problems with his set-piece deliveries. Solid in defence.

    Malick Thiaw (7/10):

    Excellent header made it 2-0 and he was strong at the heart of the Magpies' defence.

    Dan Burn (7/10):

    Set the tone by channelling his inner-Beckenbauer by dribbling out from defence and playing in Gordon for the opener. Stood tall thereafter, though perhaps should have scored with a couple of free headers in either half.

    Lewis Hall (7/10):

    Backed Barnes up well when Newcastle attacked while snuffing out a handful of Qarabag's forays forward in defence.

    Midfield

    Sandro Tonali (8/10):

    Pressed relentlessly and knitted everything together in midfield. A class apart.

    Joe Willock (6/10):

    Worked tirelessly but lacked the quality to produce anything of note in the final third.

    Nick Woltemade (7/10):

    Deployed in a deeper role and kept the ball well in tight areas. A bit cumbersome when trying to win the ball back, but him playing as a No.10 is an experiment worth sticking with.

    Attack

    Anthony Elanga (7/10):

    Caused problems with his pace and direct dribbling while combining well with Gordon before he was replaced midway through the second half.

    Anthony Gordon (10/10):

    Qarabag just couldn't handle him. Finished unerringly for his four goals - though he perhaps should have had six! - while causing panic in the hosts' defence with his pressing. He just loves the Champions League!

    Harvey Barnes (7/10):

    Proved illusive for much of the first half, and will feel he should have got himself on the scoresheet given the opportunities he was presented with.

    Subs & Manager

    Jacob Ramsey (6/10):

    Replaced Willock and put in a decent shift in midfield.

    Jacob Murphy (7/10):

    Grabbed his first Champions League goal via a deflection before filling in at right-back when Trippier went off.

    Will Osula (5/10):

    Struggled to get into the game after coming on for Gordon before missing a late chance.

    Joelinton (6/10):

    Returned to action after an injury lay-off to further lift the Magpies' mood.

    Sean Neave (N/A):

    Thrown on for his debut in the closing stages.

    Eddie Howe (9/10):

    Decision to play Gordon in front of Woltemade paid huge dividends as he dealt with a slew of injury-enforced absences superbly. Will be disappointed with the second-half drop-off, even if it won't cost them the tie.

