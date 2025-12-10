+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Tom Bellwood

Newcastle player ratings vs Bayer Leverkusen: Anthony Gordon heroics not enough as Magpies pegged back late in Champions League draw

Newcastle squandered a wonderful opportunity to all-but seal their place in the Champions League knockout rounds after a late equaliser from Bayer Leverkusen meant the points were shared in an entertaining 2-2 draw at the BayArena. Anthony Gordon levelled the match from the penalty spot for Eddie Howe's side and substitute Lewis Miley headed them in front, but a late strike from Alejandro Grimaldo landed a point for the hosts.

Newcastle found themselves behind in the 13th minute after Leverkusen captain Robert Andrich’s header hit Bruno Guimaraes' backside and deflected past stranded goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, and there was a real scare just a few moments later after Malick Thiaw hauled down Bayer captain Patrik Schick on the edge of the area. Dutch referee Serdar Gozubuyuk initially pointed to the spot, but VAR informed him it was just outside the box and Thiaw will consider himself fortunate to only receive a yellow card in what was poor first-half from Howe’s side. 

There was a huge shift of momentum in the second-half, as Newcastle hounded and pressed the hosts, which paid dividends when Nick Woltemade - playing his first game back on home soil following his summer move to St James’ Park - caused Bayer keeper Mark Flekken to panic and haul down the striker to concede a penalty, which Gordon swept home with aplomb. That strike means Gordon is just the second Newcastle player to score five or more goals in a single season in the Champions League, alongside Alan Shearer in 2002-03. 

Joelinton hobbled off in the 60th minute, to be replaced by Lewis Miley, who provided Newcastle’s second goal just 14 minutes after coming on after he bravely leapt high above the Leverkusen defence to nod home a fantastic cross from Gordon. Howe’s side pressed for a third and both Jacob Murphy and Gordon saw shots hit the post. The Magpies were left to rue those missed chances, though, as Leverkusen struck with two minutes remaining, a neat one-two on the edge of the box allowing Grimaldo to fire low past Ramsdale. 

The draw leaves Howe's side 12th in the table and hopeful of qualifying for the Champions League knockouts with PSV at home and Paris Saint-Germain away to come in the New Year.

GOAL rates Newcastle's players from the BayArena...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Aaron Ramsdale (8/10):

    Was called into action regularly all evening and did well to block the vast majority of the shots which came his way. Nothing he could do about Leverkusen's opener, the deflection completely flat-footed him. Will be disappointed the second goal managed to squirm underneath his body. 

    Tino Livramento (7/10):

    A decent evening, didn't put a foot wrong. Steady, if not inspiring performance.

    Malick Thiaw (6/10):

    Very lucky not to be shown a red card and concede a penalty midway through the first half, but his grab on Schick was just outside the box. 

    Dan Burn (7/10):

    A towering presence at the back, covered the miles and was called on to put in a some lung-busting runs to cover his defence when exposed. 

    Lewis Hall (7/10):

    An excellent evening, was kept on his toes all evening and threw his body on the line towards the end of the match.

    Midfield

    Bruno Guimaraes (7/10):

    Awarded the own goal which came in the 13th minute, but he knew nothing about it as the ball ricocheted off his backside and past Ramsdale. Was full of running all evening. 

    Sandro Tonali (6/10):

    A subdued evening for the Italian, whose slip on the edge of the opposition box almost led to a second for Leverkusen. Was generally a composed presence in midfield. 

    Joelinton (6/10):

    Like many of his team-mates, he endured a quiet first half, but looked keen to get on the ball after the break. Picked up a knock and was taken off on the hour. 

    Attack

    Anthony Gordon (9/10):

    Fired home the penalty will real confidence and provided the cross for Miley's header. So unlucky not to give his side the lead, but saw his low drive in cannon off the post. 

    Harvey Barnes (7/10):

    A bundle of energy all evening and looked determined to provide the moment of quality Newcastle were searching for. Hooked off in the 78th minute. 

    Nick Woltemade (8/10):

    Endured a difficult first half, but it was his pressing early in the second which earned Newcastle their penalty. Had chances to score himself, but it wasn't his night. 

    Subs & Manager

    Lewis Miley (8/10):

    Brought on in the 60th minute to replace Joelinton and was excellent in his work, covering acres in midfield and providing cover for defence. Huge beam spread across his face after heading home a superb cross from Gordon. 

    Jacob Murphy (6/10):

    Enjoyed plenty of the ball when he came on to replace Barnes in the 78th minute. 

    Jacob Ramsey (N/A):

    Brought on to replace Gordon in the dying seconds of the match. 

    Yoane Wissa (N/A):

    Was brought on in time added on, not enough time to influence the match. 

    Eddie Howe (7/10):

    Will be pleased with the way his team improved in the second half, but frustrated they didn't kill off the match when they had the opportunities. 

