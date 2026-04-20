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‘No words’ - Newcastle warned off huge gamble on Jose Mourinho as Eddie Howe sack talk leaves Michael Owen baffled
Howe at Newcastle: Major silverware & tumble into bottom-half
Enigmatic Portuguese Mourinho is currently back in his homeland with Benfica, but has stopped short of committing his long-term future to them. The 63-year-old is always open to enticing offers and has previously enjoyed considerable success in England - capturing three top-flight titles across two stints at Stamford Bridge.
There is no role for him to fill on Tyneside at present, but that situation could change quickly. Howe has spent four-and-a-half years in charge of Newcastle - taking in 226 games at the helm and delivering a first piece of major domestic silverware in 70 years, having captured the Carabao Cup in 2025.
The Magpies have slumped to 14th in the Premier League table this term, leaving them in serious danger of missing out on European qualification, and the odd question is being asked of whether Howe could pay the price for collective struggles.
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Why parting with Howe would be the wrong decision for Newcastle
Owen - who now represents Casino.org, a leading platform helping players find UK casino brands - is in no doubt that Newcastle have the right man filling their dugout, telling GOAL when asked about the surprising exit rumours: “I understand that Newcastle aren't doing well at the moment, I get it. I get that there's frustration.
“But is he the most successful manager? Well, he's certainly the most successful manager in recent times. He's brought silverware for the first time in donkey's years. He's got Champions League football. His hands are half tied because of these stupid rules of only being able to spend a certain amount of money.
“Here's a person that you can search long and hard to find somebody that is proven, that's an exceptional coach, that everybody really, really rates, that's gone and won a trophy, that's gone and had so much success, more success than Newcastle have had in a long, long time. And one season that's not gone absolutely perfectly, but it's no disaster. Go and have a look at Tottenham if you want to see a disaster! What planet are these people on?
“What will happen is if they parted company with Eddie Howe, he would turn up at a team like Man United or Chelsea or Liverpool or Man City or something, and Newcastle fans would be thinking: ‘Oh my God, we had him, he was our hero, he was a legend, one semi-quiet season and all of a sudden we hounded him out’.
“Now, I know not all Newcastle fans are thinking like that, but I mean, it baffles me beyond belief how people could be talking about things like this. Continuity, loyalty, things like that need to be pushed. And Newcastle have got one of the best managers in the Premier League. Be very, very, very, very careful. If you want him out, just be very careful. And I will have no sympathy for Newcastle next year if they pull the trigger, no sympathy at all.”
Mourinho next? Owen's assessment of shock rumours
Quizzed on the links to Mourinho, ex-Magpies striker Owen said: “Oh, come on. The old merry-go-round again. I would prefer Eddie Howe by a million miles. He's there, in situ, he knows the area now, he knows the players, he's a great coach, he's young, he's enthusiastic. To swap him for Jose Mourinho? Well, I have no words.”
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Ambitious Newcastle building towards a brighter future
Many Magpies supporters will feel the same, with Howe having enough credit in the bank to survive an uncharacteristic wobble. Football is, however, a results business and the 48-year-old has been around long enough to know that he has to deliver on expectations.
Mourinho may well jump at the chance to take over at St James’ Park, allowing his unique brand of management to return to British shores, but he is not as ‘special’ as he once was and Newcastle cannot afford to indulge in risky business when building towards what they hope will be a bright future.