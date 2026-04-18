Jose Mourinho casts doubt on Benfica future amid talk of Real Madrid and Premier League links

The veteran tactician was directly asked during a press conference whether he could confirm he would be in the Benfica dugout for the 2026-27 campaign. His response was typical of the man, offering a blunt assessment of how quickly things can change in the world of modern football. "I cannot say, how can I say such a thing? It doesn't just depend on me! It's obvious," Mourinho told reporters when questioned about his continuity.

In a detailed analogy, the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss compared his situation to that of any other employee within a club or even a journalist in a newsroom. "A coach in a club structure, a coach, a player, a press director, a physiotherapist, all of us in a club structure, like you, as a journalist from A BOLA, you cannot guarantee that you will be at BOLA for the next 10 years; maybe you want to be, but you cannot guarantee it. Obviously, I cannot guarantee it," he stated firmly.