Newcastle & Aston Villa among five teams targeting ex-Barcelona full-back as La Liga side fear losing him for free after rejecting €14m offers
Premier League and European giants move for Mingueza
Mingueza has quickly become one of La Liga’s most in-demand defenders, with Celta now facing the prospect of losing him far below their expectations, or even for free. The 26-year-old, whose rights are split 50-50 between Celta and Barcelona, has attracted interest from Newcastle, Villa and West Ham in the Premier League, as well as Leipzig and Marseille on the continent. All five clubs are preparing for movement once the January window opens, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The Sky Blues rejected offers between €12m (£10m/$13m) and €14m (£12m/$15m) last summer, hoping instead to secure a contract renewal. But talks have stalled since the autumn, and Mingueza’s role has become less prominent in recent weeks. With his contract expiring in June 2026, clubs sense an opportunity to strike early, or wait until the situation weakens further. Barca, who sold the defender in 2022 after his breakthrough under Ronald Koeman, remain attentive. The Catalans still own 50% of the player’s rights and stand to benefit from a future sale, but they are not expected to re-sign him as they already have Jules Kounde and Eric Garcia for the right-back position.
Mingueza’s strong form in Galicia, where he has grown into one of Celta's most reliable performers across multiple positions has placed him firmly on the radar of clubs seeking athletic, technically secure full-backs. As interest intensifies, the situation now enters a stage where Celta’s reluctance to sell last year may prove costly.
Celta must act fast as transfer interest grows
The growing list of suitors underlines the former La Masia graduate's rising market value. Premier League clubs view him as a rare profile: a defender comfortable at right-back, centre-back and even wide centre-back in back-three systems. The Magpies see him as essential depth for a squad competing in Europe, while the Lions regard him as a potential long-term fit for their aggressive, high-line structure. Leipzig’s interest reflects their recruitment model of targeting versatile, tactically adaptable players in their mid-20s. Marseille, meanwhile, are under pressure to rebuild with more athletic full-backs and have tracked Mingueza since the summer.
For Celta, this moment highlights a strategic tension: rejecting mid-tier offers last year was intended to protect their asset’s value, but failing to extend his contract leaves them exposed. His €20m (£17m/$22m) release clause complicates negotiations, especially given that Barcelona would receive €10m (£8m/$11m) of any fee.
Rival clubs know Celta must choose soon between negotiating now or risking a depreciating asset heading into the final year of his deal. This dynamic also explains why several clubs are prepared to wait until June, when uncertainty peaks and leverage shifts decisively toward the buying side.
Squad context, past reports and what the move would mean
Mingueza’s development at Celta has been notable. After leaving the Catalan giants, where he initially excelled under Koeman before falling out of favour under Xavi, he found consistent minutes and confidence in Galicia. His ability to progress the ball, defend one-on-one and adapt to multiple systems has been highlighted by analysts and scouts across Europe.
Newcastle’s need arises from repeated injuries across their defensive line, while Villa continue to build a squad capable of sustaining European competition deep into spring. West Ham, despite their struggles, remain interested but are seen as outsiders due to their position in the table and uncertainty around their long-term sporting plan.
Celta’s push to renew the defender has stalled partly because his influence has dipped in recent months - a shift that has emboldened interested clubs. Internally, Barcelona are hoping for movement in January, as any transfer would provide them with an immediate financial injection.
January pressure builds as decision time nears
With the transfer window approaching, the Sky Blues must decide whether to reopen renewal talks, entertain bids or hold firm until summer. The latter option is risky, as a failure to extend Mingueza’s contract would place them in a vulnerable negotiating position. Newcastle and Villa are expected to formalise interest in January, while Leipzig are monitoring the situation with long-term planning in mind. Barcelona will continue tracking developments, hoping that a winter move triggers their 50% cut.
All eyes now turn to January, the point at which Celta must either commit to protecting their asset or accept that Europe’s elite are ready to move decisively for a player whose market momentum shows no sign of slowing.
