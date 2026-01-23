New York Red Bulls close in on deal for USMNT goalkeeper Ethan Horvath

Horvath's potential arrival would continue an overhaul following the arrival of Bradley - a USMNT icon. Horvath has never played in MLS but he's made 234 appearances in stops across Europe - from Norway to England. The move would give the club a proven option between the posts after former starter Carlos Coronel left at the end of his contract during the winter.

The Athletic was first to report the news of New York's pursuit. A source confirmed to GOAL that talks are progressing on a potential loan or transfer deal.