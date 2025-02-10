New Wrexham fan Channing Tatum salutes 'ride-or-die' mentality forged by Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney that made Hollywood superstar want to stay 'forever'
Hollywood superstar Channing Tatum has saluted the "ride-or-die" mentality that Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have forged at Wrexham.
- Tatum has taken in the live EFL experience
- Is now pledging allegiance to the Red Dragons
- Hopes to return for another game at some stage