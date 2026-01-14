Getty Images
New star born at Roma! Australian 16-year-old scores with FIRST touch on senior debut in Coppa Italia thriller
A new hero emerges at Roma
The Stadio Olimpico has witnessed the birth of many footballing legends, but few introductions have been as rapid or as romantic as Arena’s. On a cold Tuesday night in Rome, the 16-year-old Australian striker was thrust into the fray by manager Gian Piero Gasperini with his side trailing 2-1 and time ticking away. Replacing Leon Bailey in the 80th minute, Arena had barely had time to adjust his shin pads before etching his name into the headlines.
Just moments after stepping onto the pitch, the teenager demonstrated predatory instincts that belied his tender years. As Wesley whipped a tantalising cross towards the back post, Arena outjumped the Torino defence, showing immense composure to guide a header past goalkeeper Alberto Paleari. The clock read 81 minutes; Arena had been on for less than sixty seconds of game time. The goal levelled the scores at 2-2, sending the Giallorossi faithful into raptures and sparking wild celebrations from the youngster, who was mobbed by teammates nearly twice his age.
Although the fairytale lacked the perfect ending as Torino snatched a cruel 3-2 victory through Emirhan Ilkhan’s last-gasp winner, the narrative of the night belonged firmly to the boy from Sydney. His cameo was brief, but it was electric, providing a tantalising glimpse of what the future might hold for both Roma and the Australian national team.
'I just thought about playing' - Teenager unfazed by the big stage
Speaking to the media in the aftermath of a whirlwind debut, Arena displayed a maturity that matched his on-field performance. Despite the magnitude of scoring for one of Europe’s most storied clubs at such a young age, the striker remained grounded.
"Yes, it was a great moment. I felt a bit nervous but I came on and thought just about playing," Arena told Mediaset. "A nice cross came from Wesley to the far post and I scored at goal. For me, nothing has changed, I will keep working hard and train."
Arena revealed that rubbing shoulders with seasoned professionals had already accelerated his development. "In the few games I've been on the bench and trained with the first team, I've already learned a lot from our coach. He has won so many games, trophies, has developed so many strong players. I just want to keep working and keep playing."
From Western Sydney to the Eternal City
Arena’s journey to the Stadio Olimpico began thousands of miles away in the suburbs of Sydney. Born in 2009, he honed his early skills in the academy of A-League Men side Western Sydney Wanderers. However, it was his bold move to Europe that truly ignited his career. At just 13, he relocated to Italy, joining Pescara, where his rise was nothing short of meteoric.
Last year, Arena shattered records in Serie C. Making his senior professional debut for Pescara in a 4-1 victory over Lucchese, he didn’t just play; he scored the team's fourth goal. At 16 years and 25 days old, that strike made him the first player born in 2009 to score in Italian professional football and Pescara's youngest-ever scorer.
These exploits caught the eye of Roma’s scouts, leading to his transfer to the capital last July. Since arriving, he has continued to impress at youth level, earning his call-up to Gasperini's senior squad. His dual citizenship adds another layer of intrigue to his story; having represented Australia at Under-16 level in 2024, he has since featured for Italy's U16s and U17s, leaving fans of the Socceroos anxiously watching his international allegiance.
Gasperini hails 'competitive drive' of young prodigy
Roma manager Gian Piero Gasperini, renowned for his ability to nurture young talent, was effusive in his praise for Arena despite the team's elimination from the cup. The veteran coach highlighted the teenager's mentality as his standout attribute.
"I'm happy about these very young players: one is 16 years old and it's an important process for him," Gasperini stated in his post-match press conference. "He is certainly a player who has a great competitive drive, despite his young age. He has a lot of energy to offer and he's not afraid to put himself out there."
