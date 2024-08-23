Arsenal FC v AFC Bournemouth - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Aditya Gokhale

New role for Jurrien Timber? Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirms defender could be fielded in fresh position this season

J. TimberM. ArtetaArsenalPremier League

Arsenal boss Mikal Arteta has revealed that he could field centre-back Jurrien Timber in a new position this season.

  • Timber fit to start for Arsenal
  • Arteta suggests new position for Timber
  • Dutchman could play in midfield or as a left-back
