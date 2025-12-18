A brand-new FIFA is coming! World football's governing body announces gaming partnership with Netflix as it looks to launch EAFC competitor

Millions of subscribers across the globe already use Netflix to watch blockbuster movies and hit series, such as 'Stranger Things' and 'Squid Game'. They can now play games as well, with FIFA joining a suite of offerings that allow members to use their phone as a controller.

Alain Tascan, President of Games at Netflix, has said: “The FIFA World Cup is going to be the cultural event of 2026, and now fans will be able to celebrate their fandom by bringing the game right into their living rooms. We want to bring football back to its roots with something everyone can play with just the touch of a button.”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino added: “FIFA is very excited to team up with Netflix Games and Delphi Interactive ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026. This major collaboration is a key milestone in FIFA’s commitment to innovation in the football gaming space, which aspires to reach billions of football fans of all ages everywhere in the world and will be redefining the pure notion of simulation games. Our reimagined game truly marks the beginning of a new era of digital football. It will be available for free to Netflix members and is a great historic step for FIFA.”

Casper Daugaard, Founder and CEO of Delphi Interactive, said: “Football is the biggest thing in the world. As lifelong FIFA fans, we’re honoured to help usher in the bold, next generation and reimagine the future of the franchise. Our mission is simple: make the FIFA game the most fun, approachable, and global football game ever created.”

Andy Kleinman, President of Delphi Interactive, went on to say: “Together with FIFA and Netflix Games, Delphi is building a game worthy of the world’s favourite sport - a game that anyone, anywhere, can pick up and instantly feel the magic of football.”