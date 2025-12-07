New era begins at Inter Miami: Lionel Messi has delivered the elusive first MLS Cup - what comes next?

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The lasting image of Inter Miami’s triumph over Vancouver Whitecaps was that of Lionel Messi, facing the fans, arms raised, finally celebrating with a stadium that had waited so long for this.

Yet that is not the most important. There will, in all likelihood, be more Messi moments of that ilk. He has 48 trophies and counting. For Miami, the most telling picture was that of Jordi Alba, lying on his back, sobbing as the third Miami goal went in. That was a moment of total catharsis for a player who knew that his time was up - and had ended the right way.

Miami were excellent Saturday evening, and the Messi narrative simply cannot be ignored. He has been in South Florida for almost three years now, and finally claimed his first MLS Cup. Yet this also felt like the changing of the guard. Alba will now retire. Sergio Busquets, too, is hanging up his boots. Luis Suarez did not play, and there is little indication that he will return with his contract up.

This, then, was the last moment of Messi’s Miami 1.0. And it ended in the storybook way. But now, a restructure - not a rebuild - has to begin in South Beach.

“I know what it means to [Busquets and Alba] to leave this way,” manager Javier Mascherano said. "Two players have made history at this club, have completely transformed it along with Leo. Today they are part of the great history of this club, which is very short, very small, but that's what they came for, to change the course of this club."