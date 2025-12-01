New Balance launch limited edition Bukayo Saka '7egacy' boots

New Balance is back with another stunning limited edition pair of football boots for Arsenal's star boy, Bukayo Saka. The '7egacy’ Edition boot features a custom colourway of the Furon v8 silo, which was designed with the winger.

Saka worked closely with New Balance designers to reflect his personal story through iconography. The design showcases hand-illustrated graphics and symbols chosen to honour Saka's game, values and culture. These include a lion to represent leadership, a Bible and a dove to reflect his faith.

“I wanted to create a boot that shares my story with the fans who inspire me every day. From faith to football, everything I care about is woven into this design,” Saka explained. “New Balance gave me the freedom to be fully creative with the colours and textures, and even the marketing campaign that surrounds this boot. I was involved in every step of the process, and I’m proud of what we created. Now it’s up to others to create their own stories with them.”

New Balance

The colourway is a rich burgundy, silver, and white, which exudes luxury. In addition to the iconography, delicate yet powerful accents are placed across the boot, rounding out Bukayo’s design and spiritual influence – his number 7, prominently featured on the heel foxing weld. Whilst 'Saka' is written on the lace aglets, his personal logo is imprinted on the footbed.

To further show the impact that Bukayo has on youth football, the launch is centred around a community campaign, 'Through Their Eyes,' which highlights young athletes’ unique vantage point in London’s grassroots football scene.

New Balance

Shot by eight young storytellers through the lens of a disposable camera, the campaign will feature a raw, personal football experience centred around the next generation of players. These young athletes will also get to partake in a community event, which will celebrate their work and allow them to partake in workshops and panels that explore personal expression through football.

If you're an Arsenal fan and love to want to replicate Saka's light up the pitch - then you'll have to be quick to snag these as they are limited edition and expected to fly off the shelves when they officially go on sale on December 2nd.

Shop: New Balance x Bukayo Saka 7egacy boots