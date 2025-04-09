Nemanja Matic calls Andre Onana 'one of the worst goalkeepers in Man Utd's history' in BRUTAL response to his claim Red Devils are 'way better' than Lyon
Nemanja Matic labelled Andre Onana as "one of the worst goalkeepers in Manchester United's history" in a brutal response to his "way better" claim.
- Onana claimed Man Utd are 'way better' than Lyon
- Matic slammed the keeper for his comments
- Pointed out his dismal record since he joined United