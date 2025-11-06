Getty
'We need to talk about this' - Barcelona stars in for lecture from Hansi Flick as coach denies his 'philosophy' is to blame after shock draw against Club Brugge
Barcelona's defensive woes resurface in six-goal thriller
Barcelona’s Champions League campaign hit another roadblock as they were held to a 3-3 draw by Club Brugge in Belgium. It is their ninth consecutive game without a clean sheet, making it the club’s worst defensive run since 2013 when they conceded in 13 straight matches.
Flick’s men found themselves chasing the game all night, with the hosts exploiting Barca’s high defensive line to score three times, each time forcing the visitors to claw back. While the comeback spirit was commendable, the fragility without the ball was impossible to ignore.
The result leaves Barcelona with seven points from four group-stage matches, still well-positioned but increasingly vulnerable. After the match, Flick cut a frustrated figure, hinting at stern words for his squad while brushing off suggestions that his tactical model was to blame.
Flick stands firm on his 'philosophy' despite Brugge setback
Speaking to Movistar+ after the draw, Flick made it clear that while his team’s lack of intensity was unacceptable, he will not compromise on his footballing principles.
"We can defend in the final third, but we'll stick to our philosophy because we can do better," the German said. "When you lack intensity, you have no chance, especially in the Champions League. Club Brugge played very well, as I expected, and I told the players that. Last year's 1-0 goal would have been two meters offside. But we want to play our game. A 3-3 draw isn't the best result for us, but the positive aspect of the match is that we managed to come back after they took the lead three times. We do need to talk about this, though."
He elaborated further on Barca’s problems in key areas of the pitch: “It’s not just about defending in the back line, but also in midfield. We have to be alert when they create chances in one or two touches. It’s not easy, not easy at all. We did create several chances, but the truth is they played very well. They were very aggressive, obviously in a positive way.”
The 60-year-old admitted his side struggled to impose their usual pressing game, a recurring issue in recent weeks. “The truth is that we haven't been able to press the ball effectively; we've lost many duels, especially in midfield, which was crucial against such fast players. For us, it's about intensity when we don't have the ball. Above all, we need to be alert when they create chances with just one or two touches. I'm sure we'll improve on that.”
Injuries, fatigue and focus - Flick defends his model
The ex-Bayern boss was firm in his response to critics calling for tactical changes, stressing that Barcelona’s problems lie in execution, not ideology.
"This is always about the team, he said. "We did well last Sunday, but today, only a few times. We have to work on this. We're the same team. We know it's not our best moment, but I'm going to look at it positively and think that after the break, when Joan Garcia, Raphinha, and Pedri return, and Olmo and Lewandowski are at a different level, we'll improve."
When asked if it was time to rethink the system, Flick replied with conviction: "I'm not going to repeat myself. The solution isn't to change. We are Barca. Our football is about being active, playing with intensity. With and without the ball. We have to work on this. And when everyone returns from injury, we'll see how it goes."
Focus turns to Celta Vigo amid growing pressure
Barcelona’s draw in Brugge leaves them 11th in the overall Champions League standings, still in contention but struggling for consistency. Flick now faces the challenge of regrouping a weary squad ahead of Sunday’s La Liga trip to Celta Vigo, with the Catalans sitting second, five points behind leaders Real Madrid.
Despite the turbulence, Flick remains steadfast in his belief that intensity and discipline not tactical overhauls will lead the Catalan giants back to form. As the German put it: “We are Barca. We don’t back down we get better.”
