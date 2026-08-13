Nathan Collins backs Brentford to build on Jordan Henderson's standards

Henderson's experience and leadership left a deep impression on the Brentford dressing room throughout last season. Speaking to Sky Sports, Collins spoke highly of his former team-mate: "The main thing is him as a person. It was a short stint, but I think he really enjoyed his time here.

"He showed his true colours by the end of the season - who he is and what he's about. He got on with everyone, he had a really good attitude and looked forward to talking to people. And his standards on the pitch were a really big thing. He drove them, and he had a high set of standards. He really drove training a lot.

"It's tough that he's gone, but we have a few players who can step into that role and help out. What he's left from last season, I think that will continue."