Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Monza Napoli 07042024Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Napoli's transfer stance on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia revealed amid Premier League & PSG interest

Khvicha KvaratskheliaSSC NapoliSerie ATransfersParis Saint-GermainLigue 1Premier League

Napoli have reportedly made a transfer decision on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Premier League clubs.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Kvaratskhelia in demand after a stellar season
  • Napoli keen to hold on to him
  • Set to offer him a fresh contract with renewed release clause
Article continues below

Editors' Picks