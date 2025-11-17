Getty Images
Napoli to snap up Federico Chiesa?! Serie A giants open talks over deal to land Liverpool star with Italy boss telling winger to return to native shores
Napoli opens talks for Federico Chiesa
Napoli are actively pursuing a deal to sign Liverpool attacker, with discussions reportedly initiated between the Italian club and the player's agent. The Serie A champions are keen to bolster their offensive unit and have identified Chiesa as a primary target for the upcoming January transfer window.
According to journalist Emanuele Cammaroto, writing for NapoliMagazine, "discussions are underway" regarding Chiesa's situation at Liverpool. The 28-year-old Italian international has seen limited playing time in the Premier League this season, failing to make a single start despite contributing two goals and one assist in eight league appearances, and two goals and three assists in 12 appearances across all competitions.
Napoli's proposed deal involves an initial loan with an option to buy in January, with a potential value of €13 million (£11m/$14m). While Liverpool are not entirely against Chiesa's departure, they are reportedly insisting on an obligation to buy clause in any loan agreement. Napoli's strategy is to first secure an agreement with the player before finalising terms with Liverpool.
Italy manager Gennaro Gattuso urges Chiesa's Serie A return
A significant factor influencing Chiesa's potential move back to Italy is the direct intervention of Italy national team manager Gennaro Gattuso. It has been reported that Gattuso has "specifically asked Chiesa to return to Italy," indicating a desire for the winger to gain consistent playing time to maintain his sharpness for international duty.
Chiesa has had a complex relationship with the national team recently, having turned down call-ups for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Norway. He has not represented the Azzurri since Euro 2024, where Italy exited in the round of 16. Gattuso confirmed in September that it was a "shared decision" for Chiesa to focus on his club commitments, stating: "He didn’t feel ready to return; he wants to be 100%. We decided it together very calmly."
However, the current sentiment from Gattuso, urging a return to Serie A, suggests that the manager believes a move back to Italy would be beneficial for Chiesa's career at a "crossroads," particularly with the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon. This could play a key role in Chiesa's decision-making process.
Chiesa's limited Liverpool game time despite positive contributions
Despite his relatively strong start to the season in terms of goal contributions, Federico Chiesa has struggled to earn regular starts under manager Arne Slot at Liverpool. He has only accumulated 344 minutes of game time across 12 appearances, with Arne Slot showing little inclination to start him in the Premier League. This trend is consistent with last season, where Chiesa played only 466 minutes in the Premier League.
Chiesa's limited minutes come despite positive individual performances. He was even named Liverpool's Player of the Month in September, having scored twice and assisted three goals. He acknowledged the high competition at Liverpool, telling Daily Mail Sport: "If I don’t want competition, I go to another team. But I want the competition! I want to play here and think it helps me become a better player."
However, the reports suggest that this desire for competition is being overshadowed by a lack of consistent starting opportunities, which could impact his standing with the national team, especially with Gattuso's clear preference for his return to Italy.
Napoli's transfer budget and other targets
Napoli's interest in Chiesa aligns with their broader strategy to reinforce the squad, with club owner Aurelio De Laurentiis reportedly ready to allocate a winter transfer budget of around €50 million (£44m/$58m) to back manager Antonio Conte. Conte is keen on adding more firepower to his attacking options, and Chiesa's versatility as a wide attacker who can operate on both wings or as a second striker makes him an attractive proposition for adopting different formations.
The Serie A champions have had Chiesa on their radar for a long time, indicating a sustained interest in the player. While the move would depend on Liverpool's stance, Napoli appear determined to secure his services.
What next for Federico Chiesa and Liverpool?
Chiesa faces a critical period in his career as the January transfer window approaches. His decision will weigh his desire to compete at Liverpool against the prospect of guaranteed playing time at Napoli and the clear encouragement from Italy manager Gennaro Gattuso to return to Serie A.
For Liverpool, the situation with Chiesa could influence their own transfer plans. Reports suggest Liverpool are also looking into a deal for Serge Gnabry, who is out of contract at Bayern Munich in the summer. Some analysts argue that signing Gnabry, given his injury record and high salary demands, while Chiesa is already at the club and available, would be "crazy." The outcome of the Chiesa negotiations could therefore directly impact Liverpool's pursuit of other attacking players.
The next few weeks will be crucial as discussions between Napoli and Chiesa's agent continue, and as Liverpool's stance on an obligatory purchase clause becomes clearer. Chiesa's immediate focus will remain on performing for Liverpool, but a move back to Italy seems increasingly likely.
