'We all suffered!' - Napoli striker Rasmus Hojlund aims BRUTAL dig at Ruben Amorim after nightmare Man Utd spell

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, Hojlund defended his early days in Manchester before detailing the steep decline following the managerial change. He pointed to a drastic tactical shift as the catalyst for the team's dismal run of form.

"I don’t think anything specific went wrong. I arrived at a club with a manager. It was a difficult year, with a lot of injuries, but we won the FA Cup, and I was the top scorer," Hojlund explained. "Then we went through a difficult period and Amorim arrived, an excellent coach but with a different style of play. The team had to adapt, and it was complicated. We all suffered."

The 23-year-old also highlighted the fine margins of his United career, pointing to their narrow 1-0 Europa League final defeat to Tottenham. "My first year was a success; the second was not," he continued. "But I played in the Europa League final. If we had won, it would have been a different story. That’s football. Sometimes it goes well, sometimes it goes badly, but I’m very happy to have played for the club I dreamed of as a child."



