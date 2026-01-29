Getty Images Sport
Napoli chief makes Raheem Sterling admission as ex-Chelsea star seeks new club after terminating contract
Italian giants pour cold water on transfer links
Napoli had emerged as a potential destination for the winger, with the Italian club having previously explored a deal during the summer transfer window. However, sporting director Giovanni Manna has moved quickly to manage expectations regarding a move for the 31-year-old free agent. Speaking to Sky in Italy ahead of his side's Champions League clash against Sterling’s former employers, Manna suggested that the finances involved make a deal highly unlikely.
"Raheem is very good, but he hasn't been playing for a long time," Manna explained, highlighting the winger's lack of match fitness after being frozen out of the first-team picture at Stamford Bridge. While confirming that discussions had taken place earlier in the year, Manna indicated that the economic landscape remains a significant barrier for Antonio Conte’s side.
"We spoke with him during the summer but I see it as difficult right now, he has significant financial expectations," Manna admitted.
Sterling ends Stamford Bridge exile by mutual consent
The speculation over Sterling’s future intensified on Wednesday after Chelsea confirmed the winger had officially departed the club. The decision brings to an end a difficult period for the forward, who had been training away from the first team for several months. To facilitate the exit, Sterling’s £325,000-per-week contract - which still had 18 months left to run - was ripped up by mutual agreement.
While the specific financial terms of the settlement remain confidential, it is understood that the resolution provides a meaningful saving for the west London club while granting Sterling the freedom to reignite his stalled career elsewhere. Chelsea released a brief statement acknowledging the player's service since his arrival from Manchester City in 2022.
"Raheem Sterling has today departed Chelsea Football Club by mutual agreement, bringing to an end three-and-a-half seasons as our player," the statement read. "We thank Raheem for the contribution he made while a Chelsea player and wish him well for the next stage in his career."
England international open to permanent move abroad
With his contract terminated, Sterling is now a free agent and able to sign with a new club immediately outside of the transfer window. Sources close to the 82-time capped England international believe his new status will open up the market significantly. While the player had previously prioritised staying in London to avoid disrupting his children’s schooling, his stance has shifted now that a permanent solution is on the table.
Previously, Sterling was unwilling to uproot his family for a short-term loan deal, but the security of a permanent contract has changed the equation. The Daily Mail reports that the attacker is now fully open to considering offers from abroad, realising that a move to a top European league may be his best route back to regular football.
This flexibility is crucial as his representatives sound out potential destinations. Having represented Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal, Sterling boasts an elite pedigree that few free agents can match. At 31, he is viewed by his camp as being in his prime years, provided he can find a club willing to back his talent with a suitable financial package.
'All eyes on the future' as veteran resets career
Sterling wasted little time in addressing his exit, taking to Instagram to share a succinct message with his followers: "All eyes on the future. God is great."
The winger’s priority is to find a project where he can play a central role. His camp believes that removing the transfer fee from the equation makes him an attractive proposition for Champions League-level clubs who need experienced reinforcements in attack. However, as Manna’s comments demonstrate, finding a suitor willing to match his salary expectations will be the defining challenge of this next chapter.
For now, all options remain on the table. Whether it is a lucrative move to the Middle East, a compromise deal in Europe, or a surprise stay in the Premier League, Sterling’s next move will be defined by his desire to prove he still belongs at the highest level.
