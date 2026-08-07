Napoli plot sensational Arsenal raid as Romelu Lukaku edges closer to Stadio Diego Armando Maradona exit

Allegri is keen to bolster his attacking ranks at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona with the addition of Jesus, according to Calciomercato. While the Italian tactician is expected to build his offensive unit around Danish international Rasmus Hojlund, there is a clear desire to secure a high-profile partner or alternative to lead the line.

Corriere dello Sport suggest that the interest is far from superficial, with the former Man City man open to a fresh challenge outside of the Premier League. Arsenal are believed to value the 29-year-old at approximately €20 million, a figure Napoli hope to negotiate down given the player's apparent willingness to move to Italy.



