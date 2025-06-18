Myles Lewis-Skelly salary: How much does Arsenal star earn per week and annually in Premier League?

Everything you need to know about Myles Lewis-Skelly's salary at Arsenal

English youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly has attracted attention from across Europe following his impressive debut season with Arsenal.

Filling in at left-back for Mikel Arteta’s side, Lewis-Skelly has stepped up with strong performances despite his young age.

The youngster played a key role in Arsenal’s triumph over Spanish giants Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the 2024-25 Champions League campaign.

Lewis-Skelly was instrumental in helping the Arsenal defence contain the dangerous duo of Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe, as the Gunners secured a dominant 5-1 aggregate win over Los Blancos.

His current contract with Arsenal expires in June 2026. However, barring any surprises, the young full-back is expected to sign a new deal that includes a significant pay rise.

Under his present terms, Lewis-Skelly is among the lowest earners in the squad. Exactly how much does he earn, though?

