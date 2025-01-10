Myles Lewis-Skelly exclusive: Arsenal's newest star on the No More Red campaign, Bukayo Saka's influence and facing Man Utd in the FA Cup

The 18-year-old has forced his way into the Gunners fold this season and is making the most of the opportunities afforded to him

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

For the fourth season running, Arsenal's men's team will dedicate their FA Cup third round fixture to the No More Red campaign, in partnership with kit supplier adidas. These occasions are marked by the Gunners donning a special all-white strip, doing away with their traditional red home colours.

Arsenal, despite their fame and following on a global scale, have a long-standing tradition of making a difference to the local community in their north London home, proudly supporting the area for 40 years. No More Red, one of their more modern initiatives, revolves around the prevention of knife crime and youth violence.

Ahead of Sunday's run-out of a growingly iconic all-white kit at home to Manchester United, GOAL sat down with breakout star Myles Lewis-Skelly to talk No More Red, his closer affiliation to the the programme, life in the Gunners first-team and more.