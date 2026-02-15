Getty Images Sport
'He said it was my fault' - Eden Hazard opens up on 'really bad' clashes with Jose Mourinho during Chelsea spell
- AFP
Hazard won Premier League title under Mourinho
Hazard, who was inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame last year, arrived at the club after Mourinho's first stint in west London but worked under the Portuguese manager between 2013 and 2015. Indeed, Mourinho returned to Chelsea for a second stint in 2013 and won the Premier League title for a third time in the 2014-15 season.
The former Lille man was influential in that title triumph having scored 14 goals and provided nine assists as the Blues finished the campaign eight points clear of Manchester City. However, Mourinho was relieved of his duties in December 2015 as the club struggled to defend their Premier League crown.
Hazard is one of many former and current players who have their own Mourinho story to tell, and the 35-year-old and the ex-Real Madrid, Inter, Manchester United and Tottenham would often clash due to their polarising attitudes. Hazard, though, has outlined one that he described as 'a really bad moment' for the Belgian.
'It was my fault' Hazard concedes
Speaking to the Guardian, Hazard was asked about any spats in particular that stand out, to which he replied: "I don’t have just one, I have many. I remember once, during the first year Mourinho arrived, I went to Lille to watch a game and lost my passport on the way back."
"I wasn’t allowed back into England and missed training. I returned around 2pm. When the session was over, I had to apologise to him. It was a really bad moment for me."
To most, that would have been unforgivable, though Hazard continued: "The next week, he pulled me out of the team and said it was my fault, but by the weekend I was back playing and it went well."
Despite the clash, the respect between Hazard and Mourinho remains. And when quizzed on what the former learned from the latter, Hazard replied: "So many things. His passion for football, the way he trusts players… the way we trained with him was unbelievable."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
- Getty Images Sport
Premier League and La Liga compared
Hazard was also asked about the difference between the Premier League and La Liga, to which he said: "They have different styles of play. The Premier League is more physical; you never stop running.
"La Liga is more technical. At Madrid, you can manage the game, but in the Premier League, there is no chance: you have to go full speed for 90 minutes."
He moved to Real Madrid in 2019 but injuries meant playing time was hard to come by and he ultimately left the club in the summer of 2023. Later that year, he called time on his career.
"You must listen to yourself and say stop at the right time," Hazard wrote in a statement in October 2023. "After 16 years and more than 700 matches played, I have decided to end my career as a professional footballer."
"During my career I was lucky to meet great managers, coaches and teammates - thank you to everyone for these great times, I will miss you all. "I also want to thank the clubs I have played for: LOSC, Chelsea and Real Madrid; and thank the RBFA for my Belgian selection.
"A special thank you to my family, my friends, my advisors and the people who have been close to me in good times and bad. Finally, a huge thank you to you, my fans, who have followed me for all these years and for your encouragement everywhere I have played. Now is the time to enjoy my loved ones and have new experiences. See you off the field soon my friends."
Family has helped 'taxi driver' Hazard
Many may struggle to come to grips with the change in lifestyle following retirement, but Hazard insists that his family has played a key role. "Your family is what helps you," Hazard said.
"My life is simple: I stay home and enjoy the simple things with my wife, kids, and brothers. When you play, you travel constantly, but when you stop, you finally have time for them without the stress.
"Now my life is quite simple. I’m a dad of five. In this moment, I’m more of a taxi driver than a football player, but it’s OK."
Advertisement