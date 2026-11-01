Achraf Hakimi's future has become a hot topic in France, and the timing is telling. Real Madrid are hunting for answers at right-back, a search that could turn this into one of the most intriguing sagas of the coming transfer window.
Madrid's problem on the right simply won't go away. Fede Valverde keeps filling in out of position, with doubts hanging over both Trent Alexander-Arnold's form and new signing Denzel Dumfries.
Reports from France have only added fuel to the fire. Hakimi, so the story goes, has turned down the chance to extend his Paris Saint-Germain contract beyond 2029.