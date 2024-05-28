Luke Shaw Man Utd 2023-24 Getty
Soham Mukherjee

'Definitely the most frustrating season' - Luke Shaw reflects on Man Utd misery as England fans await news on injured left-back's hopes of making Euro 2024 squad

Luke ShawManchester UnitedPremier LeagueEnglandEuropean Championship

Luke Shaw has admitted to having the "most frustrating season" with Manchester United as the injured left-back's Euro 2024 hopes hang in the balance.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Shaw has been out of action since February
  • A major doubt for England at the Euros
  • Penned an emotional note on Instagram
Article continues below