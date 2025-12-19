Morocco wins FIFA Arab Cup 2025 crown after a thrilling win over Jordan in Qatar

The FIFA Arab Cup 2025 final at the Lusail Stadium on Thursday was an absolute spectacle for the fans and pundits, with Morocco edging Jordan 3-2 after extra time.

Jordan were making their debut in an Arab Cup final and gave their more illustrious opponents a proper fright but Morocco's experience helped them prevail.

It was Morocco who took the lead through Oussama Tannane's sensational strike. But Jordan fought back in the second half, overturning the scoreline through two goals from Ali Olwan. But Morocco showed their character with an equaliser in the 88th minute through Abderrazzak Hamdallah who then went on to score the winner in the 100th minute.