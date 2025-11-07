Getty Images Sport
Morgan Rogers stays at Aston Villa! England international agrees new contract until 2031 after fighting off suitors in summer
Aston Villa secure Rogers breakthrough
Like Villa's slow start to the season, the former Middlesbrough star looked lethargic, uninspired, and a shadow of the player who starred for much of last campaign. Indeed, in late August, he may have opened the door to a potential Villa exit in the not-so-distant future, despite being "happy" to be there.
He said, "I’m happy here [Aston Villa]. I love football. I love nothing more than just coming out on the pitch and playing football and that’s what I’m doing. I don’t think about anything else. I can’t predict the next 12 months or anything in the future. It’s just about playing football, enjoying my football and showing everyone what I can do."
But in recent weeks, the England international's strong form has reappeared for both club and country. Now, The Athletic reports that he will sign a new deal until 2031, which will make him one of Villa's highest earners.
Tuchel praises Rogers
Even though Rogers had a slow start to the season, England boss Thomas Tuchel has backed him to the hilt - even to the point of preferring him over Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham.
After England's 3-0 win over Wales last month, the German said of Rogers: "Morgan was excellent like the whole team, he's very humble, he's very physical. He has the ability to score and to assist. He had a fantastic season (in 2024-25) and was deservedly voted as the young player of the season in the Premier League. Morgan was one piece of the puzzle but it is a team effort.
"Morgan is what he is. He is a number 10 and he is competing for his place. He is in a good way. We are ready for any team effort. Serbia was the next example of teamwork. We created a lot of chances. We could use Harry Kane all the time, but we need to play without Harry and Jude - the guys are injured."
Emery wants Rogers to kick on
Rogers, who reportedly is being 'coveted by leading sides in the Premier League and abroad, has been challenged by Villa boss Emery to take his game to the next level. This season, he has one goal and three assists in 15 appearances, whereas last term, he notched 30 goal contributions.
He said in October: "Every individual player needs the team. They need the structure and the shape to feel comfortable and to feel confident, and to set their individual performance. Morgan Rogers, he is improving at the same time which the team is improving and getting better, because he is feeling comfortable and confident to show his qualities and his power in everything. The goals and assists, his movement and confidence to beat an opponent is coming progressively through the team. Other players, we should help them as well to help them feel like Morgan is feeling and performing. We need to help and support every player, their qualities and characteristics in our structure. I will want to see more improvements, getting better and having the numbers, or overcoming the numbers he had last season with us."
Busy period for Rogers
Like Rogers, Villa have rebounded well from a sluggish beginning to the 2025/26 Premier League season, but they are still 11th in the table. Next up, they host high-flying Bournemouth at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon, before heading off for the international break. After that, Rogers could be in action for England as Tuchel's side prepare for their final two World Cup qualifiers, this time against Serbia and Albania on November 13 and 16, respectively.
