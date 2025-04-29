Lindsey Heaps Lyon Women 2024-25Getty Images
Ameé Ruszkai

More individual recognition for Lindsey Heaps! USWNT star among winners at French Premiere Ligue awards thanks to sublime Lyon form

L. HeapsLyonDivision 1USAWomen's football

For the second year in a row, United States women's national team star Lindsey Heaps was recognized at the French Premiere Ligue's annual awards.

  • Heaps leads French league in assists this year
  • Superb form led to individual recognition for USWNT star
  • Will hope to fire Lyon to another title next month
